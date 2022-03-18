Sports Shorts: March 18, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league for March 16 have been announced.
Points Taken- Scared Splitless 3, Awesome Four 1; Slo Rollers 3, Easy Mark 1; Alley Gators 3, Gutter Done 1; Baker's Beauties 4, Split Ends 0; Finney Sports 2, Amidasa 2; Ausable Chasm 3, Ball Busters 1; Lucky Strikes 3, Barber's Lawn Care 1; WIRY 2, Spare No One 2; Lawson's 3, Pit Pythons 1.
High Scores- Don Myers 581-202, George Tallman, Sr. 475-178, Jim Brunet 521-196, Roger Desroches 468-164, Marie Desroches 518-189, Dave Pellerin 481-181, Jean Hamlyn 384-137, Tom Weightman 516-175, Kitty Bechard 410-143, Leeanne Valenze 490-205, Bob Carpenter 484-165, Joe Damour 437-150, Tom Welch 494-190, Diane Kinne 457-168, Barbara Cotter 530-202, Denise Goddeau 468-203, Joe Goddeau 459-159, Claude Lashway 557-206, Dianna Seymour 475-181, George Munson 596-235, Roxie Deyo 466-181, Betty Baker 527-195, Diane Dillon 447-169, Pat Rock 462-189, Joan Duquette 373-156, Roy Clark, Sr. 605-213, Mary Ann Rygaylo 380-135, Julie Preston 505-196, Steve Hall 402-152, Don Dubuque 401-166, Doris Martino 401-155, Bonnie Jarvis 526-179, Kathie Merchant 401-159, Terry Merchant 514-180, Dennis Seymour 546-212, Joe Dumoulin 462-168, Bill Dutton 603-229, Lynne Glenn 432-159, Nancy Mazurak 484-190, Chuck Leclair 458-182, Carl Lashway 493-174, Hank Bush 517-215, Chet Abare 362-130, Bonnie Fiato 389-136, Terry Hoy 549-223.
Schuyler Falls opens recreation registrations
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its baseball, softball and t-ball programs.
The programs are open to town residents who will 5 years old by June 1 to residents who will not turn 17 prior to Aug. 1.
Registration is online only at schuylerfallsny.com and must be competed and submitted by April 15.
Call the town hall at 518-563-1129 or call Sam Campbell at 518-643-2542 for more information.
