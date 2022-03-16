Sports Shorts: March 16, 2022

Mountain Club hosting hike
LAKE PLACID — On March 20, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Cobble Hill in Lake Placid.
This hike is considered easy with Cobble Hill at a height of 2332 feet and an elevation gain of 495 feet. The trail is a 2.3 mile loop (1.5 to 2 hours) round trip.
Grab a snack or lunch in town. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447.
Call by March 19 to register.
