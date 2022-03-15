Sports Shorts: March 15, 2022

TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Dennis Seymour 162/238/195/610; Dawn Chapple 221/93/192/606.
HG- Gary Long 245, Dawn Chapple 221.
OHS- Claude Lashway 196/218/195/609; Gary Long 173/174/245/592; Barbara Cotter 193/173/215/581; George Tallman 221/102/166/579; Dave Gregory 200/173/200/573; Tom Welsh 199/190 171/555; Don Myers 188; Jim Brunet 188; Larry Cragle 214; Jim layhee 183; Tom Weightman 181; Dave Glenn 188; Bob Carpenter 181; Audrey Peryea 193; Carl Lashway 190; Joe Phaneuf 192; LJ Vincent 195; Len Wood 185/191; Bill Dutton 187.
