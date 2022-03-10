Sports Shorts: March 10, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league for March 2 have been announced.
Points Taken- Easy Mark 3, Alley Gators 1; Gutter Done 2, Awesome Four 2; Scared Splitless 3, Slo Rollers 1; Amidasa 4, Ausable Chasm 0; Ball Busters 4, Split Ends 0; Finney Sports 3, Baker's Beauties 1; Spare No One 3, Pit Pythons 1; Lucky Strikes 4, Lawson's 0; Barber's Lawn Care 3, WIRY 1.
High Scores- Tom Welch 537-194, Diane Kinne 466-158, Barbara Cotter 521-187, Kitty Bechard 404-148, Leeanne Valenze 472-176, Sandy Harwood 415-161, Bob Carpenter 506-191, Claude Lashway 610-227, Don Myers 506-179, George Tallman, Sr. 472-163, Jim Brunet 483-205, Roger Desroches 445-169, Marie Desroches 464-172, Pat Atkinson 412-148, Julie Preston 478-164, Mary Clark 422-173, Joan Duquette 370-150, Roy Clark, Sr. 612-244, Homer Bushey 571-212, Steve Hall 450-166, Don Dubuque 425-148, Don Stone 417-143, Joe Phaneuf 606-233, Diane Dillon 445-155, Dawn Adams 476-172, Pat Rock 466-160, Roxie Deyo 453-165, Ann Laravia 450-171, Dave Glenn 468-186, Lynne Glenn 450-151, Nancy Mazurak 495-194, Chuck Leclair 479-178, Roger Webb 447-157, Terry Merchant 473-162, Dennis Seymour 639-241, Bonnie Fiato 362-154, Terry Hoy 541-207, Cheryl Henry 355-134, Al Bombard 546-201, Bill Dutton 513-182, Doris Martino 451-181, Leona Marsha 452-159.
Plattsburgh State Women’s Soccer is hosting Soccer Camp
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State is accepting participants between the ages of 5 to 13, both boys and girls, for an upcoming soccer camp.
The camp is scheduled to run from April 18 to April 22 and is limited to the first 30 registrants.
The camp is designed to teach and refine the participants’ skills through small-sided games and technical training.
Plattsburgh State soccer team members will be present to interact with and coach the campers. Please note, each camper must provide his/her own ball.
Cost: $120, $110 for 2nd child, and $100 for each additional child.
Form more information and to register, visit cardinalsoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT.
