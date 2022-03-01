Sports Shorts: March 1, 2022

PSU Rifle Wins MAC Conference Championship
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh faced off against SUNY Maritime this past weekend at MIT as part of the MAC Conference Championships.
They competed in two matches. In smallbore the Cardinals easily handled the Mariners by a score of 1898 to 1744, with PSU led by senior Ethan Hilderbrandt with a 512.
In Air Rifle, Maritime was favored to win, however PSU fired a season high 1942, out-shooting Maritime by just nine points (1933).
Plattsburgh was led by junior Heather Keane, who fired a personal best 527. Plattsburgh State practices and competes out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club under the direction of coach Peter Visconti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.