Sports Shorts: Jan. 6, 2021

Bowling league releases recent highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced:
Points Taken- WIRY 4, Ball Busters 0; Pit Pythons 3, Baker's Beauties 1; Amidasa 3, Lucky Strikes 1; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Alley Gators 1; Awesome Four 4, Spare No One 0; Lawson's 3, Slo Rollers 1; Easy Mark 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Split Ends 2, Gutter Done 2; Scared Splitless 4, Finney Sports 0.
High Scores- Al Bombard 558-202, Bill Dutton 525-183, Don Dubuque 396-161, Don Stone 440-158, Joe Phaneuf 492-186, Roger Webb 437-156, Hank Bush 508-201, Roxie Deyo 403-152, Ann Laravia 421-149, Kathie Merchant 430-155, Mary Clark 417-146, Roy Clark, Sr. 543-210, Homer Bushey 511-199, Joe Damour 426-155, Tom Welch 520-207, Doris Martino 441-155, Leona Marsha 512-175, Peggy Passino 421-181, Leonard Wood 510-189, Don Myers 515-177, Jim Brunet 583-227, Dave Glenn 446-161, Lynne Glenn 437-196, Kathe Petro 385-138, Tom Weightman 470-184, Joyce Hinds 384-151, Bonnie Fiato 361-124, Terry Hoy 501-189, Pat Atkinson 390-136, Julie Preston 475-161, Marilyn Murphy 410-157, Kitty Bechard 451-169, Bob Carpenter 527-203, Edie Reed 472-173, Dianna Seymour 417-146, Denise Goddeau 429-159, Claude Lashway 617-227, Bob Martz, Jr. 575-234, Diana St. Clair 427-162, Marie Desroches 488-168, Dave Pellerin 456-172.
