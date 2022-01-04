Sports Shorts: Jan. 4, 2022

Saranac Lake district to limit spectators
SARANAC LAKE — Effective immediately, athletes will be permitted to have two spectators at games being hosted by Saranac Lake Central School District teams.
This includes games played at the Saranac Lake High School, Saranac Lake Middle School, North Country Community College, and the Saranac Lake Civic Center.
General entry for all contests have been suspended at this time and only two spectators per athlete will be permitted at games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.