Sports Shorts: Jan. 27, 2022

Mountain club hosting hike
WILMINGTON — On Saturday, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a snowshoe up Bear Den Mt. in Wilmington.
At a height of 2650 ft and an elevation gain of 1479 Ft, this is considered a moderate 3.3 miles round trip of 3 to 4 hours.
Trip leader: Kimberly Smith. 315-813-4407. Please call by today to register.
Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced.
Points Taken- Finney Sports 4, Slo Rollers 0; Alley Gators 4, Ausable Chasm 0; Split Ends 3, Awesome Four 1; Pit Pythons 4, Gutter Done 0; Scared Splitless 4, Lucky Strikes 0; Easy Mark 2, WIRY 2; Baker's Beauties 2, Barber's Lawn Care 2; Amidasa 3, Spare No One 1; Lawson's 3, Ball Busters 1.
High Scores- Diane Dillon 556-200, Chrisann Sartwell 422-164, Pat Rock 474-182, Tami Thomas 512-182, Tom Weightman 447-152, Julie Preston 504-184, Joe Damour 430-169, Tom Welch 529-189, Diane Kinne 451-172, Barbara Cotter 545-192, Edie Reed 465-172, Dianna Seymour 433-173, Denise Goddeau 447-162, Joe Goddeau 398-149, Claude Lashway 571-208, Chuck Leclair 543-201, Roger Webb 507-203, Hank Bush 524-201, Roger Desroches 491-176, Marie Desroches 511-176, Dave Pellerin 483-193, Kathie Merchant 428-151, Terry Merchant 502-179, Leeanne Valenze 457-155, Sandy Harwood 360-148, Bob Carpenter 532-203, Al Bombard 511-182, Joe Dumoulin 467-182, Bill Dutton 478-181, Roxie Deyo 417-158, Ann Laravia 503-186, Doris Martino 400-148, Leona Marsha 476-167, Peggy Passino 461-176, Ed Gebo 571-206, Mary Clark 490-186, Joan Duquette 381-145, Homer Bushey 565-195, Chet Abare 376-143, Don Dubuque 451-169, Don Stone 414-161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.