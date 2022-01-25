Sports Shorts: Jan. 25, 2022

Guys and Gals league releases recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced:
Points Taken- Awesome Four 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Slo Rollers 3, Split Ends 1; Alley Gators 3.5, Finney Sports .5; Easy Mark 3, Lucky Strikes 1; Gutter Done 3, WIRY 1; Pit Pythons 4, Scared Splitless 0; Amidasa 3, Lawson's 1; Ball Busters 4, Barber's Lawn Care 0; Baker's Beauties 3, Spare No One 1.
High Scores- Julie Preston 500-171, Marilyn Murphy 445-162, Leonard Wood 579-226, Don Myers 522-191, George Tallman, Sr. 477-170, Jim Brunet 469-203, Edie Reed 463-179, Dianna Seymour 424-168, Kathe Petro 471-180, Tami Thomas 521-189, Tom Weightman 447-194, Diane Dillon 484-177, Tom Welch 473-182, Kitty Bechard 484-179, Leeanne Valenze 474-166, Bob Carpenter 477-180, Kathie Merchant 412-170, Terry Merchant 525-189, Denise Goddeau 456-159, Claude Lashway 574-221, Joe Dumoulin 447-161, Roger Desroches 477-164, Chuck Leclair 470-174, Carl Lashway 519-187, Mary Clark 451-156, Joan Duquette 430-172, Roy Clark, Sr. 496-188, Homer Bushey 574-204, Chet Abare 348-162, Terry Hoy 662-236, Leona Marsha 406-143, Bonnie Jarvis 447-164, Peggy Passino 422-153, Steve Hall 441-165, Don Dubuque 425-145, Don Stone 422-157, Joe Phaneuf 492-172, Lynne Glenn 492-192, Nancy Mazurak 426-163, Roxie Deyo 439-157, Ann Laravia 416-158.
TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Gary Long 234-175-202-631; Dawn Chapple 138-256-162-556.
HG- Homer Bushey 268, Dawn Chapple 256.
OH- Don Myers 215-190-209-614, Claude Lashway 107-189-228-614, Homer Bushey 163-268-174-605, Dave Gregory 213-197-182-592, LJ Vincent 223-176-182-581, Tom Welch 166-186-207-559, Bill Dutton 169-186-201-558, Larry Cragle 151-202-204-557, Wayne LaBarge 202-186-165-553, Joe Phaneuf 136-189-223-548, Audrey Peryea 184-138-182-504, Barbara Cotter 185, Tom Weightman 191, Jim Russell 186.
