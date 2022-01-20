Sports Shorts: Jan. 20, 2022

Local rifle teams post results
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders fired a 1582 to take first place in the Northern Division and Eastern Conference during week two of the National Rifle League.
The team was led by Amy Visconti who fired a 398 out of 400.
The team is currently in Second place in the Nation behind Chico California in the 32 team league. Her sister Holly Visconti fired a 391 in 4-P and 391 in prone both tops among juniors in the Eastern Conference.
The SUNY Plattsburgh Rifle Team fired a 1459 for second in the Northern Division and were led by Ethan Hilderbrandt who shot a 378 in 4-P.
The junior Rough Riders fired a 1077 and were led by Adrian Mirza who shot a 323 in prone. All three teams practice and compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
