Sports Shorts: Jan. 12, 2022

Rifle club holds weekend match
PLATTSBURGH — A smallbore match was held this past weekend at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Amy Visconti of Champlain, and a member of the NCAA Georgia Southern Rifle Team, fired a 397 in 4-Position and a 394 in the prone match to take first place in both events.
Her sister Holly Visconti, a student at NCCS, fired a 391 in 4-P and 390 prone to take second place in each event.
Ethan Hilderbrandt a member of the SUNY Plattsburgh Rifle Team took 3rd in position with a 379.
Brian Berg of Massena shot a 375 in prone to take third place.
The next match will take place on Feb. 5.
To register call 518-534-1730. Full results are as follows:
Four Position- Amy Visconti 397, Holly Visconti 391, Ethan Hilderbrandt 379, Tom Pillsworth 363, Heather Keane 358, Klyle Bishop 352, George Abrams 335, Makayla Gadway 284, Vincent Duso 205.
Prone Match Results- Amy Visconti 394, Holly Visconti 390, Brian Berg 375, Derek Jock 348, Tom Pillsworth 344, Carter Hileman 310, Olivia Gauthier 305, Colton Caron 294, George Abrams 281, Zack Martineau 271, Scott Corthel 257.
Mountain club to host hike
CADYVILLE — On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on snowshoe or ski on the Jennings Road, Cadyville State Forest trail.
Easy pace with time to observe animal tracks. Past observations indicated the presence of otter, porcupine, hare wild turkey and deer.
Trip Leader: Nancy Olsen 518-561-0182. Please call by Jan. 17 to register.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Dave Gregory 176/247/215/638; Barbara Cotter 149/202/192/543.
HG- Dave Pellerin 258; Barbara Cotter 202.
OHS- Len Wood 187/192/213/593; Dave Pellerin 184/147/258/589; Gary Long 188/168/221/577 Larry Cragle 207/177/189/573; Wayne LaBarge 189/197/180/566; Claude Lashway 201/193/164/558; Vern Malark 170/161/221/553; Tom Lushia 210/164/174 548; Audrey Peryea 138/193/172/504; Jim Russell 209; Tom Welch 210; Alex Bechard 191; Bill Dutton 181/192; Joe Phaneuf 192; Dawn Chapple 189; Bob Carpenter 182.
Town of Plattsburgh holding snowshoeing program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a Moonlight Snowshoe program on Jan. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cadyville Recreation Park on Goddeau Road in Cadyville.
Families and individuals are welcomed to explore the park on snowshoes by moonlight.
Bring a flashlight or headlamp for additional illumination on the trails.
Pre-register online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or by calling the Department at 518-562-6860 by Jan. 14.
