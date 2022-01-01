Sports Shorts: Jan. 1, 2022

Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced
Points Taken: Pit Pythons 2-Amidasa 2, Ball Busters 3-Lucky Strikes 1, WIRY 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Spare No One 3-Slo Rollers 1, Alley Gators 3-Lawson’s 1, Awesome Four 3-Barber’s Lawn Care 1, Scared Splitless 3-Split Ends 1, Finney Sports 3-Easy Mark 1, Gutter Done 3-Ausable Chasm 1.
High Scores: Hank Bush 573-230, Roger Webb 420-160, Joan Duquette 418-162, Roy Clark, Sr. 498-187, Kathie Merchant 434-159, Clarence Lafountain 446-170, Terry Merchant 472-165, Don Dubuque 445-164, Joe Phaneuf 595-220, Al Bombard 521-201, Bill Dutton 532-212, Ann Laravia 441-152, Betty Baker 448-158, Kathe Petro 398-135, Nancy Mazurak 482-171, Diane Kinne 486-181, Barbara Cotter 520-178, Bonnie Fiato 352-132, Leonard Wood 544-191, Don Myers 510-186, Jim Brunet 535-211, Leona Marsha 462-181, Bonnie Jarvis 499-187, Peggy Passino 421-155, Mark Misner 555-199, Dianna Seymour 424-183, George Munson 648-235, Roger Desroches 561-215, Diana St. Clair 432-146, Marie Desroches 472-169, Dave Pellerin 483-202, Pat Rock 476-170, Pat Atkinson 403-157, Julie Preston 502-194, Denise Goddeau 421-160, Joe Goddeau 424-147, Claude Lashway 568-235, Bob Martz, Jr. 656-233.
