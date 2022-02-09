Sports Shorts: Feb. 9, 2022

Local rifle league results
PLATTSBURGH — Amy Visconti fired a perfect 400 for the second straight week to lead the Plattsburgh Rough Riders to a second place finish during week four of the National Rifle League Season.
Her score was tops in the nation among the 32 team league. Her sister Holly, a NCCS student, fired a 393 and was the top junior shooter in the Eastern Conference. Plattsburgh fired a 1585 this week and is currently in second place overall behind Chico Cal and ahead of Albion PA.
They are also first in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division. The Junior Rough Riders were led by Adrian Mirz who fired a 321.
SUNY Plattsburgh came in second this week in the Northern Division with a 1424, they were led by Senior Ethan Hilderbrandt who fired a 380. All three teams practice and compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. For more information call 518-534-1730
