Sports Shorts: Feb. 3, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced.
Points Taken- Pit Pythons 2, Ball Busters 2; WIRY 4, Lucky Strikes 0; Amidasa 3, Baker Beauties 1; Awesome Four 4, Slo Rollers 0; Spare No One 4, Alley Gators 0; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Lawson's 1; Easy Mark 4, Split Ends 0; Ausable Chasm 3, Finney Sports 1; Scared Splitless 4, Gutter Done 0.
High Scores- Chuck Leclair 445-157, Roger Webb 470-181, Carl Lashway 577-237, Hank Bush 585-223, Steve Hall 398-158, Don Dubuque 429-176, Don Stone 469-170, Joe Phaneuf 537-188, Joe Dumoulin 558-194, Bill Dutton 561-201, Kathie Merchant 398-153, Terry Merchant 508-179, Dennis Seymour 534-201, Joan Duquette 394-154, Homer Bushey 532-185, Ann Laravia 485-172, Sandy Gagnier 339-131, Leonard Wood 564-214, Don Myers 587-213, George Tallman, Sr. 580-221, Joe Damour 457-166, Diane Kinne 472-186, Dave Glenn 443-174, Lynne Glenn 415-145, Nancy Mazurak 507-172, Ed Gebo 560-210, Bonnie Fiato 333-134, Terry Hoy 525-200, Doris Martino 411-154, Leona Marsha 454-169, Bonnie Jarvis 463-157, Leeanne Valenze 433-156, Sandy Harwood 409-151, Bob Carpenter 539-240, Pat Atkinson 437-161, Marilyn Murphy 432-158, Dawn Adams 414-151, Pat Rock 516-190, Roger Desroches 469-196, Diana St. Clair 435-170, Marie Desroches 454-159, Dave Pellerin 490-174, Denise Goddeau 432-160, Joe Goddeau 421-152, Claude Lashway 615-233, Bob Martz, Jr. 560-234.
