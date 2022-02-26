Sports Shorts: Feb. 26, 2022

Mountain Club hosting cross country skiing event
On March 5, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club for a cross country ski at Macomb State Park.
This is a flat, 2-mile wooded loop trail. The pace will be easy. Beginners are welcome, but no dogs please. Leader: Nancy Olsen, 518-561-0189. Please call by March 2.
On March 6, the public is invited to join a snowshoe up Mt. Joe. At a height of 2876 ft, a around trip of 2.6 miles(2-3 hours), and an elevation gain of 696 feet, this hike is considered easy.
Micro spikes and snowshoes can be rented at the ADK Loj. Trip leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447.
Please call by March 5.
