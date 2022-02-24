Sports Shorts: Feb. 24, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league for Feb. 23 have been announced.
Points Taken- Barber's Lawn Care 4, Finney Sports 0; Ausable Chasm 3, Spare No One 1; Lawson's 3, Split Ends 1; Ball Busters 3, Gutter Done 1; Baker's Beauties 3, Scared Splitless 1; Easy Mark 3, Amidasa 1; WIRY 4, Awesome Four 0; Pit Pythons 4, Slo Rollers 0; Lucky Strikes 3, Alley Gators 1.
High Scores- Doris Martino 407-139, Bonnie Jarvis 477-166, Peggy Passino 454-156, Diane Dillon 478-184, Dave Glenn 437-155, Lynne Glenn 435-180, Pat Atkinson 413-147, Mary Ann Rygaylo 374-131, Marilyn Murphy 425-180, Chet Abare 356-138, Dianna Seymour 408-151, Steve Hall 417-145, Don Stone 567-212, Joe Phaneuf 566-211, Joe Goddeau 443-162, Claude Lashway 571-222, Roxie Deyo 462-194, Ann Laravia 448-201, Betty Baker 516-197, Diana St. Clair 452-167, Marie Desroches 472-176, Dave Pellerin 457-159, Mary Clark 422-165, Homer Bushey 506-187, Kitty Bechard 416-151, Leeanne Valenze 448-164, Sandy Harwood 423-167, Al Bombard 637-225, Joe Dumoulin 523-185, Bill Dutton 563-213, Leonard Wood 545-211, Don Myers 525-191, Kathe Petro 369-136, Jean Hamlyn 376-146, Chuck Leclair 449-151, Carl Lashway 519-181, Joe Damour 457-178, Tom Welch 488-200, Kathie Merchant 427-149.
