Sports Shorts: Feb. 23, 2022

Plattsburgh Rough Riders Second in Nation
PLATTSBURGH — After Seven weeks of shooting, the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club's Rough Riders rifle team is currently in second place in the National Rifle League.
The League has thirty two teams from coast to coast that includes many elite shooters. Chico California is in first place with a 11132 points, Plattsburgh second with a 11082 and Albion PA is in third with a 11045.
Amy Visconti leads the team with a 398 average (in 4-P) and has the second best average in the Nation. Holly Visconti has the highest average among juniors in the Eastern Conference with a 391. Teammates; Paul Deslierres 397 (3rd) and Peter Visconti 396 (4th in the Nation) in prone SUNY Plattsburgh is in second place in the Northern Division behind Plattsburgh with a 10047 led by senior Ethan Hildebrandt 367 average.
The Junior Rough Riders are led by Adrian Mirza with a 323 are in fourth in the Northern Division 7749 ahead of Massena HS 7249. The Plattsburgh Ace's led by Sam Gordon, 381, are currently second in the Eastern Division with a 9895. All teams practice out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Gary long 213/232/171/818; Dawn Chapple 201/178/175/554.
HG- Dave Gregory 247, Dawn Chapple 201
OHS- Dave Gregory 247/170/194/611; Vern Malark 173/306/230/611; Bill Dutton 203/193/188/694; Larry Cragle 197/179/204/580; Wayne LaBage 169/202/208; LJ Vincent 190/214/163/567; Claude Lashway 210/198/153/561; Dennis Seymour 182/198/180/560; Carl Lashway 190/160/193/543; Auudrey Peryea 190/167/174/530; Dave Glenn 180; Bob Carpenter 200; Homer Bushey 209; Len Wood 222; Hank Bush 209; Jim Russell 213; Tom Lusjia 190; Diana St Clair 186.
Mountain Club hosting cross country skiing event
On Feb. 26, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a cross country ski outing to Explore The Phil Walker Trail at Point au Roche State Park.
The pace will be slow and easy. Leader: Marilyn Smith, 518-561-3167. Please call by Feb. 24.
