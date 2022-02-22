Sports Shorts: Feb. 22, 2022

PSU Rifle defeats Canisius College
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Marksmanship Team posted a 1969-1161 victory in smallbore and a 1908 to 1689 victory in air rifle.
The victories allowed Plattsburgh to earn a spot at the MAC Conference Championships at MIT next weekend. The school was led by Ethan Hilderbrandt, 525, in smallbore, and Heather Keene, 495, in Air Rifle. PSU will likely face off against SUNY Maritime in Air rifle, then John Jay College and SUNY Maritime in Smallbore.
The Cardinals have qualified for the Championships for the past five years in both disciplines. They compete and practice out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club under the direction of Coach Peter Visconti.
Mountain club announces snowshoe events
On Feb. 26, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on slow and easy paced snowshoe to explore the Phil Walker Trail at Point au Roche State Park.
Leader: Marilyn Smith. Call 518-561-0189 to register or if you have questions.
Please call by Feb. 24.
Also on Feb. 26, the club is inviting the public to join a snowshoe to Avalanche Lake between Mt. Colden and Algonquin.
This snowshoe is 9 miles round trip (4-5 hours), with an elevation gain of 1335 feet and is considered moderate.
Bring micro spikes, lunch and something to drink. Micro spikes/snowshoes can be rented at the ADK Loj. Trip leader: Kimberly Smith , 518-645-0447.
Please call by Feb. 25.
Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced.
Points Taken- Lawson's 4, Ausable Chasm 0; Barber's Lawn Care 2, Split Ends 2; Spare No One 4, Finney Sports 0; Baker's Beauties 3, Easy Mark 1; Amidasa 2, Gutter Done 2; Ball Busters 4, Scared Splitless 0; Slo Rollers 4, Lucky Strikes 0; WIRY 4, Alley Gators 0; Awesome Four 4, Pit Pythons 0.
High Scores- Chet Abare 387-158, Terry Hoy 658-257, Mary Ann Rygaylo 390-151, Julie Preston 468-169, Marilyn Murphy 419-155, Doris Martino 401-150, Leona Marsha 410-142, Bonnie Jarvis 481-204, Peggy Passino 491-192, Mark Misner 552-247, Edie Reed 480-172, George Munson 616-223, Dave Glenn 502-180, Lynne Glenn 473-164, Nancy Mazurak 437-159, Ed Gebo 610-233, Roxie Deyo 460-173, Ann Laravia 429-155, Betty Baker 456-174, Kitty Bechard 430-174, Leeanne Valenze 459-161, Sandy Harwood 390-157, Mary Clark 420-144, Joan Duquette 400-144, Homer Bushey 572-232, Denise Goddeau 486-184, Joe Goddeau 498-188, Steve Hall 432-190, Don Dubuque 415-148, Don Stone 520-196, Joe Phaneuf 566-219, Diana St. Clair 436-158, Marie Desroches 476-185, Dave Pellerin 457-159, Kathie Merchant 417-158, Dennis Seymour 534-208, Kathe Petro 439-164, Jean Hamlyn 380-150, Tami Thomas 544-208, Joe Damour 430-180, Al Bombard 511-201, Joe Dumoulin 507-183, Bill Dutton 518-193, Leonard Wood 594-222, George Tallman, Sr. 522-190, Jim Brunet 519-189, Chuck Leclair 536-195, Carl Lashway 490-183, Hank Bush 527-188.
Local trio makes national tennis tournament
Locals Alex Racine, Michael Racine and Caleb Darkes-Burkey have been invited to play in the USTA Nationals Tournament.
The trio plays in the Men’s 18 and older, 4.5 level USTA tri-level in Vermont, and after winning the Vermont State Championship in December, moved on to the New England Sectional Championships in January.
They won against Connecticut (6-3, 6-4) and New Hampshire (6-4, 6-3). With this, Alex, Michael and Caleb have secured their spot as the 4.5 level players on the New England Regional Team.
The Nationals will take place in March, at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort in Rancho Mirage, California.
Alex Racine and Caleb are both 25 years old and both graduated high school in 2014.
Caleb is a recent transplant to Plattsburgh from Pennsylvania and is employed as an engineer at Mold-Rite Plastics.
Alex is a graduate of Plattsburgh High School were he played tennis for four years.
Michael, Alex’s father, started playing tennis at age 46 and has worked hard at his game to keep up with Alex.
Over the last six years Alex and Michael have completed together in numerous levels of the USTA (United States Tennis Association) in Vermont, Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.