Sports Shorts: Feb. 2, 2022

Local rifle team scores released
PLATTSBURGH — The Willsboro Rifle Team outshot Beekmantown HS and Massena HS in the first annual, Northeastern NYS HS Rifle Championships.
Willsboro fired a 1102 led by Holly Visconti who shot a 288 to lead all shooters. Beekmantown shot a 1026 led by Kylie Bishop who fired a 265, 5th overall; Massena HS fired a 999 and were led by Dylan Paquin's 255. Thirty-two students participated in the tournament held at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Beekmantown and Willsboro will face off this week to determine the Section 7 Champions the winner will go onto fire in the State Championships.
Full individual results are as follows;
Holly Visconti 288, Hunter Whalen 277, Lexi Nolette 271, Lacey Nolette 266, Kylie Bishop 265, Everett Cassavaugh 263, Sylvia Strong 260, Dylan Paquin 255, Ella Thompson 255, Owen Rankin 251, Cole Recore 250, Ana Galdino 247, Emma Rupert 246, Elaine Murray 243, Payton Hooker 240, Andrew Peets 238, Laney Nolette 235, Aiden Kepper 235, Colton Carron 234, Dan Summers 222, Gunnar Patnode 217, Alexa Seeber 217, Nolan Hurlbut 216, Makayla Gadway 215, Lucas McClatchie 215, Kyla crowingshield 214, Branson Mellen 211, Douglas Tallion 205, Olivia Gauthier 203, Jade McMillan 196, Carter Hileman 128.
