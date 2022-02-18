Cheerleading sectionals results
The results from the individual contests at the Section VII sectionals have been released.
Shawna Manor of Saranac took first place for the individual jump-off, while the Plattsburgh High group of Jania Young, Marissa Guerard, Corbin Murray and Jazlyn Brooks stood the longest for the extension contest. Full results are below
—
Jump Off: 1, Shawna Manor (SCS). 2, Madelyn Maggy (PHS). 3, Maddalena Gallo (MCS). 4, Amelia Kazlo (MCS). 5, Aubrey Seymour (NCCS).
Extension Contest: 1, PHS, Jania Young, Marissa Guerard, Corbin Murray, Jazlyn Brooks.
2, PHS, Lanie Coolidge, Tabitha Batu-Tiako, Sierra Maggy, Tasharria Truesdale-Pizarro.
3, PHS, Talaejah Young, Makaela Goddeau, Sarena Young, Madelyn Maggy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.