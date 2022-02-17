Sports Shorts: Feb. 17, 2022

Beekmantown school district looking for coach
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown High School is accepting applications for a Varsity Softball Coach for this spring.
If you are interested, please go to the Beekmantown Central School website and complete the coaching application.
For further information, please contact the Athletic Office at 518-563 - 8092.
Visconti leads NCAA GSU Rifle to Victory
CHAMPLAIN — Amy Visconti of Champlain, led all shooters in a rifle match between 17th ranked North Georgia and 18th ranked Georgia Southern.
Her 581 in smallbore was second highest in school history. She followed up with a 585 in air rifle to lead her team to a 4625 / 4611 victory.
The win allowed GSU to finish first and undefeated in the Southern Conference.
The team will compete in the NCAA qualifiers this weekend and then move onto the Southern Conference Championships at Virginia Military Institute March 5 &6th. Visconti is a member of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club and a former NCCS student.
