Sports Shorts: Feb. 16, 2022

Section VII rifle league results
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown HS rifle team recently faced off against the Willsboro HS rifle team for the Section VII championships.
Willsboro HS came out on top with a score of 1113 (school record) to Beekmantown's 1011. Willsboro was led by Holly Visconti (NCCS) who shot a 289 and Lexi Noletti who fired a 281.
The Beekmantown team was led by Kylie Bishop who shot a 361 and Owen Rankin 251. Willsboro will go onto shoot at the State Championships. Bishop, Noletti, Rankin and Visconti will also form a Section 7 All-Star team and will fire a team score vs the rest of the State on March 1.
Willsboro ended the season undefeated (11-0, a school record) winning the ADK High School Rifle League.
They were led by Holly Visconti who finished the season with the top average in the league 288.23 (school record) and Lexi Nolette. Beekmantown's top two shooters were Peyton Hooker 230.75 and Kylie Bishop 225.53.
