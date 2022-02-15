Mountain club hosting cross country skiing event
On Saturday, Feb. 19, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club for a cross country ski to “Explore the Phil Walker Trail” at Point au Roche State Park at an easy, slow pace.
Leader: Marilyn Smith, 518-561-3167. Please call by Feb. 17.
TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Don Myers 183-195-205-581; Dawn Chapple 145-186-305-508.
HG- Len Wood 220, Audrey Peryea 190
OHS- Gary long 192-182-201-579; Len Wood 154-196-220-571; Bob Carpenter 177-206-178-561; Carl Lashway 172-175-213-560; Janis Hoy 181; Larry Cragle 199; Jim Layhee 198; Bill Dutton 201-185; Homer Bushey 187; George Tallman 187; Vern Malark 182; Wayne LaBarge 191; Dave Glenn 185; Claude Lashway 185-187; Jim Russell 180; LJ Vincent 184; Alex Bechard 182; Dennis Seymour 187.
