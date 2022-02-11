Sports Shorts: Feb. 11, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced.
Points Taken- Spare No One 4, Split Ends 0; Lawson's 3, Finney Sports 1; Ausable Chasm 4, Barber's Lawn Care 0; Scared Splitless 3, Amidasa 1; Ball Busters 3, Easy Mark 1; Gutter Done 3, Baker's Beauties 1; Pit Pythons 4, Alley Gators 0; Lucky Strikes 4, Awesome Four 0; WIRY 3, Slo Rollers 1.
High Scores- Dave Glenn 467-209, Lynne Glenn 429-147, Ed Gebo 524-209, Edie Reed 487-168, George Munson 630-242, Diane Dillon 428-150, Dawn Adams 405-160, Chet Abare 387-154, Bonnie Fiato 357-126, Terry Hoy 557-217, Doris Martino 434-169, Bonnie Jarvis 484-193, Peggy Passino 438-156, Pat Atkinson 442-153, Mary Ann Rygaylo 394-148, Julie Preston 499-212, Marilyn Murphy 506-186, Mary Clark 418-167, Roy Clark, Sr. 614-222, Homer Bushey 551-220, Roger Desroches 470-165, Diana St. Clair 474-173, Marie Desroches 517-190, Dave Pellerin 490-179, Steve Hall 458-163, Don Dubuque 423-178, Joe Phaneuf 579-212, Kitty Bechard 418-149, Sandy Harwood 408-145, Bob Carpenter 487-193, Roxie Deyo 458-161, Ann Laravia 437-185, Denise Goddeau 458-157, Joe Goddeau 445-161, Carl Lashway 468-171, Hank Bush 640-224, Diane Kinne 431-174, Barbara Cotter 496-181, Kathie Merchant 444-159, Terry Merchant 575-203, Dennis Seymour 545-203, Kathe Petro 385-134, Jean Hamlyn 350-130, Tom Weightman 428-148, Al Bombard 519-225, Bill Dutton 573-207.
Local rifle league match results
PLATTSBURGH — Holly Visconti fired a personal best with a 394, in 4 position, on Saturday to take first place overall at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club's February rifle match.
Karen Visconti fired a 392 to take second place. Holly also fired a 386 to out shoot Andrew Visconti 384 to win the prone match.
Full results are as follows:
Position Match- Holly Visconti 394, Karen Visconti 392, Ethan Hilderbrandt 387, Heather Keene 378, Sam Gordon 370, Tom Pillsworth 370, David Ehrensbeck 365, Cinnamon Gordon 359, George Abrams 331.
Prone Match- Holly Visconti 386, Andrew Visconti 384, Brian Bert 382, Greg Yetman 373, Brian Berg 373, George Abrams 372, Greg Yaterman 372, Tom Pillsworth 369, George Abrams 363
Beekmantown alumna reaches 1,000 points at college level
LORRETTO, Pa. — Brooke Bjelko of the Bryant University women's basketball team reached 1,000 career points in a recent 70-62 road loss to Saint Francis U in Division I competition.
Bjelko was a multi-sport athlete for the Beekmantown Eagles before moving on to the collegiate level.
