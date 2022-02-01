Sports Shorts: Feb. 1, 2022

Tournament looking for basketball teams
The Northeastern NY Boys Basketball Officials Association IAABO 43 is looking for boys 7th/8th grade and 4th/5th/6th grade teams to participate in a scholarship tournament.
The 7th/8th Grade tournament will be held the weekend of Feb. 19 and 20. The 4th/5th/6th grade tournament will be held the weekend of Feb. 26 and 27.
Both tournaments will be held at Peru High School.
The entry fee is $195 and teams are guaranteed three games during the tournament. If you are interested, please email Brian Marino at marino5146@gmail.com.
TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Gary Long 249/205/222/676, Dawn Chapple 192/191/174/557.
HG- Gary long 249, Barbara Cotter 200.
OHS- Vern Malark 202/162/245/607, Larry Cragle 170/239/183/592, Tom Lushia 189/225/178/592, Claude Lashway 193/182/191/571, Dave Gregory 217/165/183/565, Denmnis Seymour 182/206/175/563, Tom Welch 190/196/157/543, Audrey Peryea 190/173/180/543, Barbara Cotter 171/165/200/536, Jaoe Phaneuf 194, Wayne LaBarge 184/195, Jim Russell 180, Homer Bushey 214, Carl Lashway 203, Gail Taylor 180, Dave Pellerin 190, Don Myers 186, Jim Brunet 188, Alex Bechard 191, LJ Vincent 192.
