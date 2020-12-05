PLATTSURGH — Listed below is recent scores from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken: A-Mi-Da-Sa 3-Barber’s Lawn Care 1, Lawson’s 3-Easy Mark 1, Scared Splitless 4-Lucky 4 0, Finney Sports 4-Spare No One 0, Ausable Chasm 4-Alley Gators 0, Awesome 4 3-Baker Babes 1, Lucky Strikes 3-Bazzano’s 1.
High Scores: Bonnie Jarvis 460-172, Peggy Passino 440-148, Mary Clark 485-192, Joan Duquette 404-179, Roy Clark, Sr. 527-200, Homer Bushey 612-239, Kitty Bechard 386-152, Louis Carron 420-185, Chet Abare 391-140, Bonnie Fiato 334-115, Terry Hoy 520-193, Roger Desroches 445-164, Diana St. Clair 412-165, Marie Desroches 445-168, Dave Pellerin 526-190, Don Stone 435-158, Edie Reed 431-156, Diane Dillon 415-147, Dawn Adams 413-156, Pat Rock 472-164, Pat Atkinson 427-184, Mary Ann Rygaylo 402-152, Ron Dumont 472-171, Roxie Deyo 408-156, Leonard Wood 512-174, Tom Welch 474-175, Joe Phaneuf 547-199, Dennis Seymour 545-196, Clarence Lafountain 438-182, Terry Merchant 551-201.
