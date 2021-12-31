Sports Shorts: Dec. 31, 2021

ORDA to dedicate Whiteface lift to medalist
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority recently announced that Whiteface Mountain will recognize Olympic medalist Andrew Weibrecht with the name of its new chairlift and with the theme of its updated race finish arena.
Weibrecht, a three-time Olympian, Lake Placid native and lifelong skier of Whiteface, was awarded the silver medal in Sochi in 2014 and bronze medal in Vancouver in 2010, both in Super G.
The bottom of the downhill course features a historic scoreboard which has been wrapped in signage celebrating Weibrecht. The updated scoreboard also includes an announcement of the upcoming FISU World University Games, which will begin at several venues including Whiteface Mountain in one year.
The new quad out of the Base Area that services the arena is named “Warhorse,” which is Weibrecht’s nickname because of his reputation for skillfully attacking the mountain when he races.
To commemorate the designation of the lift and arena, Andrew Weibrecht will forerun the annual Hovey Memorial Race at 9:15am on Jan. 2. A brief ceremony with several speakers including Weibrecht, New York Ski Education Foundation (NYSEF) Director John Norton, and Whiteface Mountain General Manager Aaron Kellett will follow at the Finish Arena. The Hovey brings New York State teenage athletes together to kick off the racing season with a supportive, team-oriented event. Weibrecht won this race in 2001.
Guests can join the excitement of alpine racing with an all-day public race on the Fox trail, and Weibrecht will provide autographs at designated times throughout the morning. Signage highlighting Weibrecht’s career is also on display in the Base Lodge.
Town of Schuyler falls announces youth bowling program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Schuyler Falls bowling program will run on Sundays, starting Jan. 16, 2022.
The program will start at 9 am each Sunday at North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh and will run for seven weeks.
It is open for all school-age youth in the Town of Schuyler Falls.
Sign-ups will be the first day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.