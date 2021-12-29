Sports Shorts: Dec. 29, 2021

Town of Plattsburgh offering youth bowling
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department will be offering youth bowling this winter.
All school aged youth from the Town of Plattsburgh are welcome to bowl three games every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. at North Bowl Lanes from Jan. 16, 2022, to Feb. 27, 2022.
Participants do not need to attend every Sunday to participate in the program but must be registered.
Three games and shoes are free for participants.
Pre-register online and check-in each Sunday you attend at North Bowl Lanes with coordinator. Call the Parks & Recreation Dept. at 518.562.6860 for more information.
Mountain Club hosting hike
On Jan. 1, 2022, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a First Day Hike up Poke-0-Moonshine Mt. Ranger Trail.
This is considered moderate at 3.8 miles round trip (2-3 hours) at height o 2180’.
Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407. Please call by Dec. 30.
