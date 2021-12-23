Sports Shorts: Dec. 23, 2021

Bowling league releases results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Bowling League's 9-pin Christmas tournament have been announced.
Team Results- Awesome Four 3174, Gutter Done 3025, WIRY 2894, Barber's Lawn Care 2838, Pit Pythons 2780, Lucky Strikes 2767, Ball Busters 2761, Baker's Beauties 2696, Alley Gators & Lawson's 2687, Slo Rollers 2672, Finney Sports 2670, Spare No One 2646, Split Ends 2608, Easy Mark 2593, Amidasa 2568, Ausable Chasm 2543, Scared Splitless 2529.
Notable Scores- Pat Rock 629-247, Leonard Wood 826-297, Don Myers 682-253, Jim Brunet 709-266, Jean Hamlyn 481-185, Tom Weightman 586-205, Joe Damour 553-193, Diane Kinne 505-189, George Munson 648-225, Kathie Merchant 511-196, Clarence Lafountain 502-205, Terry Merchant 611-245, Denise Goddeau 520-195, Joe Goddeau 623-233, Claude Lashway 626-230, Robert Martz, Jr. 797-278, Cheryl Henry 514-223, Suzette Pavone (sub) 669-243, Dave Pellerin 558-242, Carl Lashway 638-228, Hank Bush 656-245, Kitty Bechard 503-197, Bob Carpenter 590-241, Ann Laravia 540-192, Betty Baker 558-199, Terry Hoy 749-278, Homer Bushey 574-231, Bonnie Jarvis 637-223, Lynne Glenn 537-187, Nancy Mazurak 549-211, Steve Hall 484-171, Joe Phaneuf 679-268.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.