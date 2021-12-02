Sports Shorts: Dec. 2, 2021

Bowling league releases results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken: Gutter Done 4, Lawson's 0; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Scared Splitless 1; Spare No One 3, Easy Mark 1; WIRY 4, Finney Sports 0; Pit Pythons 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Split Ends 4, Lucky Strikes 0; Awesome Four 3, Ball Busters 1; Slo Rollers 2, Baker's Beauties 2; Amidasa 2.5, Alley Gators 1.5.
High Scores: Denise Goddeau 464-169, Joe Goddeau 404-153, Bob Martz, Jr. 645-225, Bonnie Fiato 350-139, Terry Hoy 627-236, Doris Martino 443-165, Leona Marsha 488-211, Bonnie Jarvis 479-185, Roger Desroches 428-156, Diana St. Clair 406-150, Marie Desroches 480-179, Dave Pellerin 427-164, Dave Glenn 495-179, Lynne Glenn 473-213, Ed Gebo 544-223, Leeanne Valenze 435-151, Bob Carpenter 506-190, Diane Dillon 419-173, Chrisann Sartwell 357-126, Cheryl Henry 372-135, Al Bombard 510-220, Joe Dumoulin 442-154, Bill Dutton 601-254, Mary Ann Rygaylo 368-127, Julie Preston 476-171, Marilyn Murphy 434-167, Chuck Leclair 468-186, Hank Bush 537-211, Mark Misner 482-209, Edie Reed 445-160, Dianna Seymour 441-167, George Munson 641-250, Leonard Wood 548-191, George Tallman, Sr. 513-194, Jim Brunet 462-159, Don Stone 470-171, Kathe Petro 360-151, Tom Weightman 471-182, Ann Laravia 449-171, Betty Baker 444-156, Mary Clark 391-156, Joan Duquette 357-128, Roy Clark, Sr. 504-202, Homer Bushey 464-176, Tom Welch 490-173, Barbara Cotter 515-203.
