Sports Shorts: Dec. 17, 2021

Bowling league releases results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- Scared Splitless 4, Spare No One 0; Easy Mark 3, Lawson's 1; Barber's Lawn Care 2, Gutter Done 2; Split Ends 4, Pit Pythons 0; Lucky Strikes 4, Finney Sports 0; Ausable Chasm 2, WIRY 2; Alley Gators 3, Baker's Beauties 1; Amidasa 3-Awesome Four 1; Slo Rollers 4, Ball Busters 0.
High Scores: Lynne Glenn 478-183, Roger Desroches 501-191, Diana St. Clair 498-184, Marie Desroches 453-165, Dave Pellerin 488-192, Terry Hoy 510-171, Kitty Bechard 465-173, Doris Martino 432-165, Leona Marsha 452-173, Denise Goddeau 451-161, Joe Goddeau 427-155, Claude Lashway 580-221, Mark Misner 518-195, Edie Reed 525-189, George Munson 612-237, Chuck Leclair 426-157, Carl Lashway 494-177, Chrisann Sartwell 363-133, Pat Rock 504-177, Kathie Merchant 427-166, Terry Merchant 542-183, Julie Preston 478-174, Marilyn Murphy 413-158, Cheryl Henry 379-135, Al Bombard 522-188, Bill Dutton 525-213, Suzette Pavone (sub) 533-224, Tom Welch 490-206, Barbara Cotter 509-178, Don Myers 504-207, Mary Clark 439-171, Homer Bushey 543-226, Don Dubuque 443-171, Jean Hamlyn 404-138, Tami Thomas 518-194, Tom Weightman 453-174.
Note: Congratulations to Pit Pythons (Chuck Leclair, Carl Lashway & Hank Bush) for being the winners of the first half of the season.
Reminder that next week is the 9-pin Christmas Tournament. Whatever your team number is will be the lanes you bowl on.
