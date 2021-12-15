Sports Shorts: Dec. 15, 2021

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Dave Gregory 202/221/224/647; Barbara Cotter 142/197/169/508.
HG- Dave Gregory 224; Barbara Cotter 197.
OHS- Bill Dutton 301/198/1291/580; Wayne LaBarge 165/222/181/566; Claude Lashway 197/135/218/550; Gary Long 181/207/151/545; Len Wood 192; Homer Bushey 181; Don Myers 194; Jim Brdunet 183; Larry Cragle 221; Jim Layhee 186; Tom Lushia 188; Bill Grorhans 198; LJ Vincent 193.
Mountain club hosting hike
LAKE PLACID — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will be hosting an upcoming hike.
On Dec. 18, the public is invited to join the club on a hike up Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
At height of 2940’ and 4.4 .miles round trip (4-5 hours), this hike is considered easy. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith 315-813-4407. Please call by 12/16.
