Sports Shorts: Dec. 11, 2021

Bowling league releases results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- Barber's Lawn Care 3, Easy Mark 1; Spare No One 4, Gutter Done 0; Lawson's 4, Scared Splitless 0; Lucky Strikes 3, Ausable Chasm 1; WIRY 3, Split Ends 1; Pit Pythons 2.5, Finney Sports 1.5; Slo Rollers 3, Amidasa 1; Alley Gators 2, Ball Busters 2; Awesome Four 4, Baker's Beauties 0.
High Scores- Leona Marsha 393-144, Bonnie Jarvis 474-161, Peggy Passino 466-173, Kitty Bechard 418-156, Dave Glenn 505-192, Lynne Glenn 462-160, Nancy Mazurak 471-158, Denise Goddeau 418-158, Joe Goddeau 421-170, Chet Abare 384-152, Bonnie Fiato 333-121, Terry Hoy 523-198, Roger Desroches 414-160, Diana St. Clair 403-148, Marie Desroches 472-175, Mary Ann Rygaylo 361-131, Julie Preston 501-184, Marilyn Murphy 455-172, Kathie Merchant 398-160, Clarence Lafountain 494-209, Terry Merchant 538-202, Mark Misner 473-169, Edie Reed 456-158, Dianna Seymour 401-149, Al Bombard 546-192, Joe Dumoulin 522-184, Bill Dutton 497-175, Diane Dillon 440-170, Dawn Adams 431-155, Pat Rock 518-187, Chuck Leclair 418-161, Carl Lashway 505-215, Hank Bush 635-235, Kathe Petro 382-131, Jean Hamlyn 382-132, Tom Weightman 440-166, Mary Clark 391-138, Tom Welch 541-193, Diane Kinne 461-173, Steve Hall 432-166, Don Dubuque 399-169, Ann Laravia 449-168, Leonard Wood 661-242, Jim Brunet 462-164.
Note: Next week's day of competition, Dec. 15, is the last week of the first half of the season. On Dec. 22, the league will hold the Christmas 9-pin tournament.
Soccer state champs to hold meet and greet event
PLATTSBURGH — Eight members of the New Your State Class C Championship AuSable Valley Girls Soccer team will be at the entrance of Dick's Sporting Goods in the Champlain Center Mall to meet kids, sign photos and give out some free gifts.
Stop be and meet the players anytime today from 1 to 3 p.m.
Town of Plattsburgh announces 'Winter Challenge'
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is challenging area residents to stay moving this winter.
Beginning on Dec. 21 and lasting through March 20, 2022, the town is challenging people to walk, hike, bike, snowshoe, cross country ski or any other indoor/outdoor activity you can do that tracks mileage.
This program is free and open to anyone age 5+, and families are encouraged to participate together.
Participants who complete the challenge will receive a TOP Winter Challenge Decal (100 miles) or a TOP Winter Challenge Patch (200 miles) in the mail.
For more information and to register for the challenge visit: www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call 518-562-6860.
