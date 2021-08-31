Sports Shorts: Aug. 31, 2021

Saranac man holes first hole-in-one
PERU — Larry Delong, of Saranac, scored his first ever hole-in-one on Aug. 26 at Adirondack Golf and Country Club.
Delong aced hole No. 8 from 143 yards out with an 8-iron.
Justin Charland was witness to Larry's ace.
League seeking bowlers
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League needs bowlers age 50 and above.
The league bowls on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes, starting Sept. 10.
Interested bowlers should call Morna at 518-643-8283.
Bowlers needed for leagues
MALONE — Lucky Strike Lanes is looking to fill spots in the following leagues:
Monday Night Bowling Belles- 1 team of 5 ladies
Tuesday Night MG Flynn Memorial- 1 team of 5 people (any combination)
Saturday Night Duke & Dutchess Mixed League- Teams & Couples (Teams Consist of at least 1 male, 1 female & any combination of the other 2 people)
Sunday Niters Mixed League- Teams (4 person teams, any combination)
If you are interested in a league, please call 518-483-5220 or email: LSLMalone@aol.com (all lower case)
Youth league signup date set
MALONE — Lucky Strike Lanes has announced that Youth Bowling Program Sign Ups will be held on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lucky Strike Lanes.
Registration Fee is Only $4, bowling will begin on Sept. 18.
Leagues are as follows: Tiny Tots Bumpers (Ages 5-8), Hits & Misses (Ages 9-18).
For more information, please call 518-483-5220 or email LSLMalone@aol.com (all lower case).
