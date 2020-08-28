Town of Plattsburgh announces new hiking program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is offering a new fall series of hikes/walks for adults and seniors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
All of the hikes take place on mostly flat terrain with some small elevation changes. Anyone interested in joining us on any of these hikes need to pre-register by calling 518-562-6860.
This program is free and open to anyone in Clinton County.
Hike locations and dates listed below:
· Sept. 1 – Silver Lake Bog
· Sept. 15 – Macomb State Park
· Sept. 22 – Altona Flat Rock State Forest
· Oct. 6 – New Land Trust
· Oct. 13 – Cadyville Recreation Park
· Oct. 20 – Point AuRoche State Park
Town of Plattsburgh holding kayak event
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is offering two “paddles” for adults and seniors next week.
The first is a Moonlight paddle on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
It will launch from the Cadyville Beach, paddle up the Saranac River for two miles and then return to the Beach.
Paddlers are encouraged to decorate their boats with lights.
The second paddle is from Lower St. Regis Lake to Spitfire Lake on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 10a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will launch from the parking area on Keese Mills Road in Paul Smiths.
There are a limited number of kayaks available to rent from the Town for $10 each.
There is no charge for anyone using their own equipment.
Interested parties must pre-register by calling 518-562-6860.
This program is free and open to anyone in Clinton County.
Weekly bicycle time trial results
Paul Ford covered the ten mile course in a time of 25:29 for this weeks win. Ed Armstrong(26:08) and Stacey Brooks(26:57) rounded out the top three.
—
10 mile results
1. Paul Ford 25:29 2. Ed Armstrong 26:08 3. Stacey Brooks 26:57 4. Diego De Los Rios 28:55 5. Brian Michaels 30:47 6. Liz Onasch 31:50 7. Paul Connelly 32:33 8. Steve Vogl 33:20 9. Amy Mountcastle 34:16 10. John Callaghan 35:17 11. Stephanie West 35:22 12. Jackie Vogl 35:51
