Sports Shorts: Aug. 19, 2021

Annual golf tournament set for Friday
PERU — The 28th Annual Geoffrey Duquette Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday at the Adirondack Golf and Country Club.
There will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All teams are asked to be signed in by 9:30 a.m.
The following are the hole assignments for this event:
1A. Gary Jr., Warren, Banger, Shambo
1. Bostyn, Megan, Carly, Guest
2A. Pookie, Perras, Guay, Prevada
2. Hank, Wayne, Sully, Magaulley
3A. Fuzzy, Reil, R. Lafountain, Ta. Duquette
3. Underwood, Guest, Guest, Guest
4A. Lofus Johnson, Guest, Guest, Guest
4B. Hector, Kenny, Josh, Nate
4C. T. Duquette, T. Nephew, Irwin, Weeden
5A. O. Duquette, S. Duquette, E. Arlt, T. Arlt
5. H. Duquette, E. Killeen, C. Duquette, H. Whitney
6A. Bruno, Davis, Czaja, Guest
6. Big O, Benware, Collins, Guest
7A. Morgan, Terry, D. Johnson, J. Hart
7. B. Procter, D. Foley, J. Provost, O’Connell
8A. J. Rougeau, O’Neil, Dingman, B. Rougeau
8. C. Olsen, Kiele, S. Olsen, B. Long
9A. S. Hauf, D. Betrus, J. Betrus, P. Golden
9. Hebe, Leaky, Leaky, Stay
10A. K. VanArman, N. Chenevert, K. McCauley, H. Sullivan
10B. K. Hazel, C. Gilligan, B. Douglas, M. Carter
10C. Baby Dyl, Villa, Faruqi, Guest
11A. D. Baker, K. Baker, K. Rose, P. Maloney
11. K. Baker, David Baker, Brown, Forkey
12A. B. Smith, K. Smith, J. Turner, D. Luck
12B. T. Sullivan, Miller, Barkley, Buffet
12C. J. Deloria, J. Nixon, L. Deloria, S. Atkin
13A. R, Brown, D. Hiltz, J. Warren, J. Cring
13. R. Parker, R. Lesswing, C. Chenevert, S. Post
14A. Boodrow, T. Burns, S. Guerin, T. LaVarnway
14. J. Schneider, J. Jefferies, J. Hawley, L. Dubray
15A. J. Gilligan, G. Donahue, M. Donahue, P. Donahue
15. J. Garrand, B. Baker, R. Refalco, Ju. Dick
16A. M. Hazel, T. Clowney, B. Contessa, K. Wolfe
16B. T. Hazel, K. Dick, S. Dick, Ja. Dick
16C. K. Olsen, E. Labounty, K. Side, M. O’Connell
17A. S. Supinski, D. Kelly, D. Mayette, P. Spellman
17. D. McCarthy, Maloney, Rattray, Cicchetti
18A. R. Knowles, Coydog, N. Dood, F. Sanford
18. Sweeney, Thayer, O’Meara, Sweeney
Local holes ace at Adirondack Golf and Country Club
PERU — Dennis Bardelick, of Plattsburgh, scored a hole-in-one at Adirondack Golf and Country Club on Aug. 15.
The feat was accomplished on the 160-yard third hole with a 6-Iron.
There were no other witnesses.
Jim Walker takes top honors at weekly time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Jim Walker timed in at 24:13 winning this weeks event.
Ed Armstrong(26:30) and Paul Connelly(34:38) rounded out the top three.
Ten Mile Results: 1. Jim Walker 24:13. 2. Ed Armstrong 26:30. 3. Paul Connelly 34:38. 4. Stephanie West 35:55. 5. John Callaghan 44:29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.