Sports Shorts: Aug. 19, 2021

Annual golf tournament set for Friday

PERU — The 28th Annual Geoffrey Duquette Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday at the Adirondack Golf and Country Club.

There will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All teams are asked to be signed in by 9:30 a.m.

The following are the hole assignments for this event:

1A. Gary Jr., Warren, Banger, Shambo

1. Bostyn, Megan, Carly, Guest

2A. Pookie, Perras, Guay, Prevada

2. Hank, Wayne, Sully, Magaulley

3A. Fuzzy, Reil, R. Lafountain, Ta. Duquette

3. Underwood, Guest, Guest, Guest

4A. Lofus Johnson, Guest, Guest, Guest

4B. Hector, Kenny, Josh, Nate

4C. T. Duquette, T. Nephew, Irwin, Weeden

5A. O. Duquette, S. Duquette, E. Arlt, T. Arlt

5. H. Duquette, E. Killeen, C. Duquette, H. Whitney

6A. Bruno, Davis, Czaja, Guest

6. Big O, Benware, Collins, Guest

7A. Morgan, Terry, D. Johnson, J. Hart

7. B. Procter, D. Foley, J. Provost, O’Connell

8A. J. Rougeau, O’Neil, Dingman, B. Rougeau

8. C. Olsen, Kiele, S. Olsen, B. Long

9A. S. Hauf, D. Betrus, J. Betrus, P. Golden

9. Hebe, Leaky, Leaky, Stay

10A. K. VanArman, N. Chenevert, K. McCauley, H. Sullivan

10B. K. Hazel, C. Gilligan, B. Douglas, M. Carter

10C. Baby Dyl, Villa, Faruqi, Guest

11A. D. Baker, K. Baker, K. Rose, P. Maloney

11. K. Baker, David Baker, Brown, Forkey

12A. B. Smith, K. Smith, J. Turner, D. Luck

12B. T. Sullivan, Miller, Barkley, Buffet

12C. J. Deloria, J. Nixon, L. Deloria, S. Atkin

13A. R, Brown, D. Hiltz, J. Warren, J. Cring

13. R. Parker, R. Lesswing, C. Chenevert, S. Post

14A. Boodrow, T. Burns, S. Guerin, T. LaVarnway

14. J. Schneider, J. Jefferies, J. Hawley, L. Dubray

15A. J. Gilligan, G. Donahue, M. Donahue, P. Donahue

15. J. Garrand, B. Baker, R. Refalco, Ju. Dick

16A. M. Hazel, T. Clowney, B. Contessa, K. Wolfe

16B. T. Hazel, K. Dick, S. Dick, Ja. Dick

16C. K. Olsen, E. Labounty, K. Side, M. O’Connell

17A. S. Supinski, D. Kelly, D. Mayette, P. Spellman

17. D. McCarthy, Maloney, Rattray, Cicchetti

18A. R. Knowles, Coydog, N. Dood, F. Sanford

18. Sweeney, Thayer, O’Meara, Sweeney

Local holes ace at Adirondack Golf and Country Club

PERU — Dennis Bardelick, of Plattsburgh, scored a hole-in-one at Adirondack Golf and Country Club on Aug. 15.

The feat was accomplished on the 160-yard third hole with a 6-Iron.

There were no other witnesses. 

Jim Walker takes top honors at weekly time trials

POINT AU ROCHE — Jim Walker timed in at 24:13 winning this weeks event.

Ed Armstrong(26:30) and Paul Connelly(34:38) rounded out the top three.

Ten Mile Results: 1. Jim Walker 24:13. 2. Ed Armstrong 26:30. 3. Paul Connelly 34:38. 4. Stephanie West 35:55. 5. John Callaghan 44:29. 

 

