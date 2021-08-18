Sports Shorts: Aug. 18, 2021

Law enforcement pistol match open for registration
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be hosting an inter agency Law Enforcement Pistol on Sept. 18.
Individuals and three person teams from various local law enforcement agencies are welcome to register. The event will kick off with a complementary cook out at noon.
Cost of entry is $10 with profits going an LEO Charity. Any approved law-enforcement carry caliber, (9mm, .40 or .45).
Course of fire will be a typical qualification course. Contact Peter Visconti 518-534-1730 or Dave Boise 518-569-0908 to register.
Location and range information: www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.