Sports Shorts: Aug. 12, 2021

Brad Clark scores first career hole-in-one
PORT KENT — Brad Clark recorded his first career hole in one on the 130-yard third hole at Harmony Golf Course, Tuesday, using a gap wedge.
His ace was witnessed by Kirk Beattie, Brad Parant and Mike Ciolek.
Ed Armstrong tops bikers in latest weekly time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Ed Armstrong claimed first place with a time of 26:44 in this week's ten mile bicycle event.
Brian White (28:17), Stephanie West (35:43) and John Callaghan (40:53) completed the top four this week.
Junior Golf Tournament to be hosted in Rouses Point
ROUSES POINT — The Third Annual Ron Roberts Junior Golf Tournament will take place Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at the North Country Golf Club.
There will be three age divisions: 10 to 12 years old (nine holes), 13 to 15 years old, and 16 to 18 years old.
Cost is $5 for the 10 to 12 years old age group and $10 for the other two age groups.
Please email Matt Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org to register.
Guys and Gals Bowling League roundup
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
As a reminder, prize distribution will be on Aug. 18, at regular league time.
Points Taken: Lane Lizards 3, Four Flushers 1; Scared Splitless 3, Bye 1; Three's Company 3, Split Ends 1; Hit or Miss 3, Gutter Done 1; Spare No One 3, Three Strikes & A Spare 1.
Top Scores- Ray Mitchell 402-134, Don Dubuque 392-136, Cheryl Henry 440-166, Bill Dutton 587-244, Doris Martino 442-165, Dave Glenn 454-166, Lynne Glenn 428-152, Nancy Mazurak 452-183, Nancy Griffith 310-111, Joe Damour 447-186, Diane Kinne 408-156, Joe Goddeau 408-171, Edie Reed 480-169, Dave Pellerin 506-201, Gerald Sayah 467-172.
