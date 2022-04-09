Sports Shorts: April 9, 2022

Chazy 14U team takes boys hockey title
BUFFALO — The Chazy Flyers recently captured their first New York State boys title in the program's 50-year history.
The 14U team went 5-0 on their way to the title the weekend of March 18 to 20 in Buffalo.
The Flyers entered the tournament the number 1 seed from the North after clinching the sectional title with a sweep of the Watertown Wolves in late February.
It was a rocky start for the Chazy team as they gave up a fluke goal early in their first game versus the Oswego Buccaneers on March 18. However, the Flyers were able to rebound with a 6-2 victory. On Saturday morning, they skated to another win over the Olean Arrows, 6-1. That afternoon the Flyers continued their strong play with an 8-1 victory over the NYC Raiders.
The team’s 3-0 finish seeded them against the formidable Finger Lakes Outlaws in the preliminary play. Chazy fell behind early in the semifinals but stormed back with eight goals and celebrated their trip to the finals with a convincing 8-3 win.
The finals pitted Chazy against Westchester County’s Bedford Bears. Ashtyn Caitlin opened the scoring for the Flyers when he streaked down the ride side and rifled a shot over the shoulder over Bedford’s goalie Michael Pellon. Fifteen seconds later, Quinn Brandell wrapped a nifty pass from behind the net to a wide-open Liam Davis. Davis one-timed the puck behind goaltender Pellon. The Flyers would score three more goals in the first frame, with Brandell scoring twice and Ryan Racine once.
The second period saw Racine score a powerplay goal with Winnie Simpson and Braeden Calkins assisting. However, Bedford would bounce back with back-to-back tallies from Steven Spazian and Thomas Caracappa. Then Chazy’s Caitlin found the back of the net again with Brandell assisting.
At 11:37 of the third period, Racine completed his Hat Trick with helpers from Braden Nephew and Simpson. The Flyers closed out the scoring at 10:37 in the third period when Evan Patrie took a cross-ice pass from Brandell and put the puck behind the outstretched body of Bedford’s goalie, Ryan Arcamone.
The Flyers outshot the Bears 32-11, with Bryce Hutt tending to the first two periods and Shawn McLane between the pipes for the third period. Hutt and McLane split time in net evenly throughout the tournament.
