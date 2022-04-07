Sports Shorts: April 7, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league for April 6 have been announced.
Points Taken- Spare No One 4, Easy Mark 0; Lawson's 4, Gutter Done 0; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Scared Splitless 1; Ausable Chasm 3, Pit Pythons 1; Split Ends 3, Lucky Strikes 1; WIRY 3, Finney Sports 1; Amidasa 3, Alley Gators 1; Ball Busters 3, Awesome Four 1; Baker's Beauties 2, Slo Rollers 2.
High Scores- Kitty Bechard 409-148, Leeanne Valenze 424-166, Sandy Harwood 440-169, Bob Carpenter 478-194, Lynne Glenn 434-156, Nancy Mazurak 480-168, Ed Gebo 573-201, Chet Abare 406-149, Bonnie Fiato 386-143, Denise Goddeau 483-162, Claude Lashway 598-226, Dave Pellerin 473-163, Doris Martino 450-186, Leona Marsha 413-156, Chuck Leclair 572-233, Carl Lashway 552-214, Mary Ann Rygaylo 402-143, Julie Preston 512-197, Marilyn Murphy 486-177, Kathie Merchant 416-150, Clarence Lafountain 413-155, George Munson 709-277, Cheryl Henry 356-132, Joe Dumoulin 497-185, Bill Dutton 513-190, Pat Rock 492-174, Joe Damour 456-155, Joan Duquette 391-139, Roy Clark, Sr. 520-204, Steve Hall 425-160, Don Dubuque 411-162, Don Stone 463-194, Ann Laravia 435-163, Betty Baker 452-185, Kathe Petro 381-148, Jean Hamlyn 363-125, Tami Thomas 532-198.
Note- Next week is the Spring 9-pin Tournament. Team #11 Pit Pythons, winner of the 1st half, will bowl in a roll-off for overall league champions against Team #18 Ball Busters, winner of the 2nd half, on lanes 1 & 2. All other teams will bowl on the lane designated by their team number. Due to the roll-off being on lanes 1 & 2, Team #1 will bowl on lane 11 and Team #2 will bowl on lane 18.
358 Modifieds Return to Airborne
PLATTSBURGH – The ground pounding 358-Modifieds will return to Airborne Speedway for a special 35-lap, $2,000 to win event on Saturday, May 7.
Many of the former 358-Modified regulars have reached out to Airborne Speedway Management to express their excitement to return to the 4/10-mile, a press release said, and, in addition to the familiar names, many Canadian competitors are expected to compete.
The Quebec tracks are not running 358-Modifieds that weekend, which has prompted a bonus for Canadian competitors. The top finishing Canadian will receive a $250 bonus, while the second and third Canadian to cross the finish line will receive $150 and $100, respectively.
All four of Airborne Speedway’s divisions of Sportsman, Renegades, Limited Sportsman and Street Stocks will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races. The event will be the first regular points race for the Sportsman division, and the second point-counting event for the Renegades and Street Stocks.
Airborne Speedway kicks the season off on Saturday, April 30 for the DIRTcar Sportsman Series event beginning at 6 p.m. For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
