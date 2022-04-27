Sports Shorts: April 27, 2022

Peru golfer records first hole-in-one
PORT HENRY — On Monday, Peru Nighthawk senior standout Keegan Smith recorded his first hole-in-one of his career.
Smith aced the 110-yard 10th hole at Harmony Golf Course using a sand wedge.
itnesses to the shot were Nick Palmer and Connor Sweeney.
Golf league looking for new members
PLATTSBURGH — The Barracks Ladies Thursday Golf League is scheduled to begin play May 26 at 9 a.m. at the Barracks Golf Course.
The league is looking for new players this year and plays every Thursday from May 26 to Sept. 8.
Anyone interested in joining, please contact Kate O’Connor at 518-727-1349.
