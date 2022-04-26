Sports Shorts: April 26, 2022

Seton trio compete at Warrior Track Classic
SCHENECTADY — Sam DeJordy, Faline Yang and Gavin Bobbie all represented Seton Catholic at the Warrior Track Classic hosted by Niskayuna, held at Mohonasen High School.
DeJordy had the highest finish, placing second in the boys' 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:54.59 in his first time competing in such event. Yang set a personal record in the girls' 1500-meter, with a time of 5:09.46 to place eighth out of 50. She also set a PR in the 800-meter, finishing second in her heat and 15th in the merge. Bobbie also set two personal records, finishing 15th out of 75 throwers in the discus with a distance of 110'-3". He also made it to the finals, finishing ninth in the shot put with an outdoor personal best of 40'-0.50" out of 75 throwers.
Mountain club announces two walks
PLATTSBURGH — On April 30, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a walk, exploring the Phil Walker Trail at Point au Roche State Park. The walk is considered easy and slow-paced. Trip leader is Marilyn Smith, 518-561-3167. Call by April 27 to register.
On May 1, the club invites the public to the North Country Squares 50th Pancake Event with Sanger's maple syrup. At 2:30, a guided walk will take place, exploring the Sugar Bush. Trip leader is Nancy Olsen, 518-561-0189. Call by April 28 to register or for more information.
TGIF league announces recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Below is the recent scores from a TGIF Senior Bowling league event on April 22.
HS- Larry Cragle 184/263/200/647; Dawn Chapple 171/223/172/566
HG- Larry Cragle 263; Dawn Chapple 223 OHS- Dennis Seymour 177/202/190/614, Gary Long 19/202/190/584, Dave Gregory197/170/173.550, Tom Welsh 197/184/168/549, Claude Lashway 15/214/176/545, Gail Taylor 1554/195/174/523. Len Wood 181, Don Myers 203, Jim Brunet 211, LJ Vincent 190, Jim Russell 204, Tom Lushia 195, Audrey Peryea 181, Bob Elmore 180, Carl Lashway 203, Joe Phaneuf 182, Tom Weightman 199, Dave Pellerin 193.
