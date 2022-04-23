Sports Shorts: April 23, 2022

Lopez commits to NVU-Lyndon
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — AuSable Valley's Aidan Lopez has committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men's basketball program for the Fall 2022 semester. He will be studying Childhood Education with an endorsement in Elementary and Special Education.
Lopez also played varsity basketball at Keene, before transferring to AuSable Valley in his junior year. He also played soccer and baseball for both Keene and AuSable Valley.
Lopez scored a total of 1,326 points over his high school career, and is ranked 19th all-time on the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section VII scoring list.
Patriots coach Jamie Douglass praised Lopez, saying "Aidan is an outstanding young man who comes from a great gamily. He is a hard working team player, a great scorer and team defender."
