Sports Shorts: April 22, 2022

36th Annual Rotary Fishing Classic Announced
PLATTSBURGH — The 36th Annual Rotary Fishing Classic will be held from Friday, June 3 to June 5 on Lake Champlain. Registration is open, with the individual adult registration fee being $50. Prizes for fish caught are based on weight and time weighed in. Team competition registration is also $50, with each team member still paying their individual fee.
Online registration is at plattsburghrotary.org, or participants can register by phone at 1-877-519-7942. Teams of four can register online together, and all passengers in boats must be registered, any unregistered individual will cause all registered anglers to forfeit their eligibility for prizes. Registered witnesses are also be available to register for $25. Each fish caught must be witness by another person registered.
The youth division is discontinued this year, with all ages competing in the Open Competition, paying the same $50 fee. Weigh stations will be open during the event until 8 p.m., depending on the number of volunteers. Standings and other updates will be shared on Facebook, as well as the 1-800-FISHLINE, marine radio and weigh stations. Merchandise will be available for purchase, with t-shirts and caps at $15 each. Merchandise ordered by May 21 will be mailed directly to registrants.
A 50/50 raffle will take place, with tickets costing $5 each, available for purchase at weigh stations. Winners will be announced on Facebook Live, a final FISHLINE recording, marine radio and via press release. Checks will be mailed to winners. Cash prize is determined by the pool of registration fees. 50% of registration fees go to the first through fifth place winners, and the other half goes to charitable community efforts.
Deadline for registration is 6 p.m., Thursday, June 2. For more information, contact Tournament Chair Peter Cadieux at 518-569-2188 or rotaryfishclassic@gmail.com
