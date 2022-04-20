Sports Shorts: April 20, 2022

Golf league looking for participants
PLATTSBURGH — The Dannemora Fun Golf League is scheduled to begin play on May 12 at 1:15 p.m. at the Bluff Point Golf Resort.
The league is looking to add a few teams/players this year.
The league plays every Thursday for 16 weeks.
Anyone interested in joining, please contact Bill Liberty at 518-569-5009 (bdkm17@aol.com) or Don Quinn at 518-651-6592.
TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has posted scores from recent competition on April 15.
HS- Claude Lashway 225/187/227/639, Dawn Chapple 170/193/181.
HG- Claiude Lashway 227, Dawn Chapple 193.
OHS- Larry Cragle 172/221/212/604 Bill Dutton 175/213/191/577, Vern Malark 212/178/182/572, Len Wood 138/217/193/550, Carl Lashway 185, Homer Bushey 196, Gary Long 183, Joe Phaneuf 181, Hank Bush 198, LJ Vincent 188, Dennis Seymour 201/180, Jim Russell 191, Steve Hall 184, Dave Gregory 193, Violet Irwin 189, Dave Pellerin 221, Janis Hoy 186.
Memorial golf tournament accepting registrations
WILLSBORO — On June 4, The Ricky Foundation will host the 6th Annual Ricky Provost Memorial Golf Tournament at Willsboro Golf Club.
This four-person scramble event will offer Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Divisions with shot gun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mixed teams must consist of two men and two women.
Entry fee for the tournament is $65 per person. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, cash prizes, individual contests as well as food and beverages throughout the tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament go to support the North Country SPCA, Willsboro Central School Booster Club, Town of Willsboro Youth Commission and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. To enter a team, please contact Eric Arnold by phone at 518-578-4707 or email at earnoldreber@aol.com.
Space is limited and on a first come first served basis.
