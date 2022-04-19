Sports Shorts: April 19, 2022

Mountain club hosting walk
PLATTSBURGH — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain club on Saturday, April 30, to "Walk to Explore" the Phil Walker Trail in Spring at Point au Roche State Park.
It will walk at an easy, slow pace. Leader: Marilyn Smith, 518-561-3167 or 518-569-6365. Please call to register by April 27.
Strides for James event returns
CHAZY – The Strides for James event will return for its eighth annual time at the Miner Institute on May 14.
Strides for James is a 5K/10K/fun run that raises funds for the James Dean Wilson Memorial Scholarship at Clinton Community College. The event is in honor of James Wilson, an avid runner who was always willing to help others. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2012.
The scholarship provides an opportunity to celebrate James’ giving spirit and help others. The Strides for James planning committee is pleased to be working with Adirondack Coast Events again for this year’s event.
“The James Wilson Memorial Scholarship is very meaningful to our family. James would be so happy to give the same opportunity he had at Clinton Community College to someone else,” the Wilson family said.
Scholarships will be awarded at this year’s event to local students currently enrolled at or planning to attend Clinton Community College.
Strides for James is an event for the entire family, with a children’s fun run and walk in addition to the 5K and 10K runs.
Additionally, the Heart’s Delight Farm Heritage Exhibit will be open to visitors, as will Miner Institute’s horse and dairy barns.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. on race day. The children’s run begins at 9 a.m. and the 5K/10K races begin at 9:50 a.m. There will be a little something for everyone, whether you plan to run or not.
Learn more about the event and register for the race at runsignup.com/Race/NY/Chazy/StridesforJames.
