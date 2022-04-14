Sports Shorts: April 14, 2022

Guys & Gals league wraps session, new session upcoming
PLATTSBURGH — The Pit Pythons, a team of Chuck Leclair, Roger Webb, Carl Lashway and Hank Bush, finished the most recent Guys & Gals Bowling League season in first place.
Prize distribution will be held on April 20 at 11:30 a.m. at North Bowl Lanes.
A brief organizational meeting will be held immediately after.
Anyone interested in bowling the summer session, which begins on Wednesday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m., should attend the meeting.
There are openings for teams of 4 or individuals interested in joining a team. If unable to attend the meeting and would like to bowl, please contact Barbara Cotter at 518-534-9511.
