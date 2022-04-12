Sports Shorts: April 12, 2022

TGIF bowling league announces recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has released scores from competition on April 8.
HS- Dawn Chapple 186/225/230/641, Jim Russell 187/210/214/611.
HG- Gary Long 237, Dawn Chapple 230.
OHS- Claude Lashway 176/224/201/601, Vern Malark 171/226/192/589, Gary Long 196/159/237/586, Dave Gregory 219/179/182/580, Barbara Cotter 191/185/184/563, Len Wood 182/214/156/552, Larry Cragle 178/180/185/543, Bill Dutton 164/215/162/541, Mark Misner 183, Don Myers 180/191, Diana St. Clair 188, Homer Bushey 181/190, Dave Glenn 201, George Tallman 189, Joe Phaneuf 192, Audrey Peryea 199.
Casella, Clinton County Mariners to host golf tournament
PERU — The 4th Annual Casella/Clinton County Mariners Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 28 at Adirondack Golf & Country Club in Peru.
The cost will be $80 for non-members and $50 for members. The price includes 18 holes of golf, with a cart, and opportunity to win raffle prizes.
Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive. There will also be putting and par-3 challenges.
Businesses or individuals that are interested in participating on the course, or becoming a hole sponsor, should contact: Gary Duquette (518-570-9869) or Billy Hunt (518-335-9831).
Fast-pitch softball tournament to return
AUSABLE FORKS — The 60th Annual Au Sable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament has been set for July 8 to July 10 at the Billy Mitchell Memorial Field.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the tournament was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021, the event is returning in full with many new activities planned.
Twelve teams are set to compete in the invitational tournament including the Kingston Axeman from Kingston ,Ontario, Canada; the Quebec Juniors from St. Leonard D’Aston Quebec; Donnaconna, from Quebec, The Trappers from Augusta , Ontario , Canada; Team 518 from Johnstown; a local team representing Northline Utilities; the Au Sable Brewers, and, a new entry for this year's tournament, the Powerhouse Saunders Trucking team from Stevenson, Pennsylvania.
The Tournament will kick off on Friday night with a two-game schedule, an introduction of the inaugural Au Sable Forks Softball Association Hall Of Fame Members, and concluding with a fireworks show presented by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks.
