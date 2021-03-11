Sports Food Madness returns for social media voting extravaganza

Sports Food Madness is back for a second year, and my oh my do we have quite the tournament ahead.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, I made this fun 64-team bracket challenge to fill the void of March Madness.
This year, I decided to bring it back because of how much fun it was last year to run and all the positivity it generated in such a dark time.
I am hoping this brings everyone a few moments of fun each day for the next few weeks because I know it did for many people last year.
To catch everyone up if they are not sure what this is about, here's the scoop.
This is a 64-team bracket of foods you would commonly eat while attending or watching a sporting event.
Beginning March 18, I will release various matchups for the public to vote on on my Twitter @JoeyLaFranca as well as the Press-Republican Instagram and Facebook stories.
This is the people's bracket. Stuffing the ballot box is encouraged, and any vote is a good vote. Last year, 15,316 votes were made across all the games, but I want plenty more this year.
Here's how voting will work. Each day at 12:30 p.m., I will release a certain number of matchups on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Voting will run to noon the next day before another set of games is released at 12:30 p.m. again.
I also encourage everyone to take a minute or two and fill out the bracket and pick who you think will win. Once you're done, take a photo of your bracket and send it to me on Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) or email it to sports@pressrepublican.com. Your bracket will run in its entirety in the P-R print edition during the tournament.
Here's a look at each region of this year's tournament and the more than 20 new teams that have entered this year's field of competitors.
SWEET TREATS
Right off the bat, we have a new team in at the No. 1 seed, and that's Cotton Candy. This fluffy team was banned from last year's tournament due to recruiting violations, but they're back and ready to dominate.
Peanut Butter Cups is a frisky four seed looking to make some noise, and right from the start, they have an interesting clash against No. 13 Rice Krispee Treats.
No. 3 Chocolate Chip Cookie is looking extra chunky this year, but even though it may be a little out of shape, they know how to win when the oven lights shine bright.
Keep an eye on the 8-9 meeting of Cinnamon Rolls against Apple Pie, which could tear some relationships apart.
Other teams to look out for include No. 6 Brownies as well as No. 7 Cheesecake Bites and No. 10 Fried Dough. Those teams pack a punch on the waistline and truly are some heavy hitters.
THE CLASSICS
Defending champion Pizza is the top seed in this year's bracket, and it's not going to be easy for Team Za to repeat.
To summarize why that's the case, it's region also has Chicken Wings, Tacos, Hot Dogs and French Fries lurking.
All those teams have a chance to win it all, which is why this region is the one to watch the most and is filled with many primetime games that will be appearing on CBS in the 8 p.m. time slot.
Sausage and Peppers may be the most underrated squad in the tournament as a 15 seed, but that speaks to how stacked this region truly is.
Give some love to Fish and Chips for making the tournament, but there's a feeling from the selection committee that the No. 16 seed will be one and done.
GRAB AND GO
This quadrant of the bracket has some teams seeded low with the potential to make deep runs.
To name a few, No. 11 Fried Ravioli, No. 12 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, a two seed last year, and No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers should not be underestimated.
We will see who survives the 8-9 matchup between Fried Pickles and Cheese Curds, and don't sleep on the 7-10 clash between Potato Skins and Peanuts.
Top-seeded Mozzarella Sticks is poised to string together a couple wins at the very least, and if opponents try and eat away at them to early, they could burn the roofs of their mouths. We've all been there and know it's possible.
Finally, it's hard not to acknowledge newcomer Corn Dog to the festivities as well as baseball fans' favorite Sunflower Seeds who are slotted in at No. 14.
TASTY DISHES
As a selection committee of one, I caught a lot of flack last year when I made Buffalo Chicken Dip the No. 8 seed. This year, it's bumped up to No. 1 after a great regular season in the Spicy Conference.
But the No. 1 seed has plenty of competition if it wants to make the Final Four because teams like No. 2 BBQ Chicken, No. 3 Pulled Pork and No. 4 Poutine are all waiting for their chance to knock them off.
If you want one matchup to watch in this region, check out the No. 8-9 meeting between Potato Salad and Macaroni Salad.
Two new kids on the block are sure to draw some attention as well as No. 6 Brisket Sandwich and No. 11 Meatball Sliders will meet in the first round.
