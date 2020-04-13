There are eight teams left standing in Sports Food Madness, and all of them have a chance.
This is a tournament for the people, though, so it's up to you all to decide.
Three of the Elite 8 games are 1-2 matchups, which speaks to the knowledge and wizardry of the selection committee, which many know by now is myself.
There's still a chance for some lower seeds to take home the title, but only time will tell.
Here's the latest look at the tournament and what's ahead.
BUFFET ALL DAY
A bit surprising to see these two teams still alive, but here we are.
No. 4 Steak is up against No. 6 Tacos with a chance to make it to the Final Four.
Steak came out victorious in what many called the Mighty Meat Matchup against top-seed BBQ Ribs thanks to a 148-108 Sweet 16 win.
The Taco squad had its way with No. 10 Corn on the Cob in the other game, winning 209-41.
The Cobbers had been one of the Cinderella teams in the tournament, and it was sad to see them go out the way they did.
There's always next season, but for now, Steak and Tacos will be going at it, and I have a feeling Tacos will come out on top.
CARB CITY
I'll cut to the chase. I predicted No. 1 Pizza would win the whole thing, and there's been nothing that has made me expect anything different.
The Za Squad is up against No. 2 French Fries, and while Fries may be coming at Pizza with a lot of salt, I don't think it's going to be enough.
What's interesting about this game is neither team has played close games yet. Pizza really drives home that point, as it has outscored opponents, 529-95, over the course of three clashes.
We will see if the team from France, the only international team of the tournament, can take down the mighty Za.
SWEET TREATS
This end of the bracket has the clash we all wanted to see, and it's my game to watch.
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie, a legendary program, is up against No. 2 Brownies.
Personally, I wish neither team had to lose, because both teams bring in great television ratings.
This is the type of game that makes the prime time slot on CBS with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery on the call.
Both teams coasted to this round after the Chippers topped Ice Cream Sundae, 160-92, and Brownies picked up a 194-63 triumph over Cupcakes.
This game will be sweet as well as a treat to watch, which goes hand in hand with the name of the region.
CLASSIC TASTES
I could have told you that No. 1 Chicken Wings and No. 2 Cheeseburger would be the last teams standing in this region.
Yes, quality teams like Hot Dog and Buffalo Chicken Dip were in the mix, but sometimes you just need to trust my bracketology knowledge.
Before the start of the tournament, I predicted the Burgers would make it to the Final Four, and I am going to stick with my pick.
With that being said, if the Wingers win, I would not be surprised in the least.
The top seed has already fought through a tough game against Buff Dip (202-157) and enjoyed a laugher against No. 16 Celery Sticks (213-9), which shows it can thrive in any style of game.
HOW TO VOTE
Anyone can vote in Sports Food Madness! All four Elite 8 games will begin today at 12:30 p.m., and those interested can visit my Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) and/or the P-R Instagram story to vote. Stuffing the ballot box is encouraged. Tell everyone you know to go out and vote!
—
Results
Buffet All Day
Sweet 16
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 10 Corn on the Cob, 209-41.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 1 Ribs, 148-108.
Round of 32
No. 4 Steak def. No. 5 Garlic Bread, 135-102.
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 8 Macaroni Salad, 182-81.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 136-125.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.
No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.
No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.
No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.
Carb City
Sweet 16
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 11 Calzone, 147-54.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 5 Nachos, 185-46.
Round of 32
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 3 Potato Skins, 149-115.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 10 Mac and Cheese, 143-102.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 8 Garlic Knots, 198-33.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 4 Soft Pretzel, 182-77.
First Round
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.
No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.
No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.
No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.
Sweet Treats
Sweet 16
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie 160 def. No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae, 160-92.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 11 Cupcakes, 194-63.
Round of 32
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, 184-67.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 10 S'mores, 201-53.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 5 Cheesecake, 122-92.
First Round
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.
No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.
No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.
No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.
No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.
Classic Tastes
Sweet 16
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks, 177-110.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 4 Chicken Fingers, 154-56.
Round of 32
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 7 Pulled Pork, 155-69.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 3 Hot Dog, 150-110.
First Round
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.
No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.
No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.
No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.
No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.
Voting Totals
First Round
3 Games Each Day
Day 1: 491
Day 2: 562
Day 3: 688
Day 4: 681
Day 5: 713
Day 6: 642
Day 7: 689
Day 8: 631
Day 9: 462 *2 Games
Day 10: 770
Day 11: 743
First Round Total: 7,072
Round of 32
2 Games Each Day
Day 12: 501
Day 13: 475
Day 14: 508
Day 15: 573
Day 16: 492
Day 17: 613
Day 18: 547
Day 19: 474
Round of 32 Total: 4,183
Sweet 16
2 Games Each Day
Day 20: 458
Day 21: 537
Day 22: 483
Day 23: 466
Sweet 16 Total: 1,944
Tournament Total: 13,199
